Kapil Sharma issues apology after insensitive joke offending the Kayastha community

Acclaimed Indian comedian Kapil Sharma recently faced the wrath of a religious segment of the country with one of his controversial episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The TV personality managed to irk the Kayastha community by cracking a joke that mentions the name of their religious deity.

After things got out of hand, the comedian was forced to issue an apology for hurting the religious sentiments of many people.

“Dear Kayastha community, I heard about The Kapil Sharma Show episode telecast on 28 March 2020. If the mention of Shri Chitragupta Ji has hurt your sentiments, then I and my entire team apologise to you,” he tweeted.

"Our intention wasn’t to hurt anyone. I pray to God that may you all be safe, happy and keep smiling. With love and respect,” he added.

The Kapil Sharma Show is currently put on hold since mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted productions all around the globe.