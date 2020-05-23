Kriti Sanon’s reminder for women suffering in their homes: ‘No one has the right to hurt you’

Kriti Sanon, much like many Bollywood stars has time and again used her massive platform to voice her opinions against the injustices in society.

The Luka Chuppi actor threw light on the domestic abuse cases on the surge recently as she opened up about the issue and helping all those going through the turmoil of not feeling safe even inside their own homes.

“I had read some articles online, and was astonished to know that domestic violence cases have gone up by 35-40 per cent during the lockdown. Apparently, Punjab alone has about 700 cases,” she was quoted by Hindustan Times.

“No one has the right to hit or hurt you. Be it emotional and especially physical abuse, why should any woman put up with it? It needs to change,” she added.

“I understand that women are scared to take a big step but they need to be brave because just one right step can change your life for good. If my talking about it can encourage even one person, who’s stuck in such a horrible situation, it will be worth it,” she continued.