Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he 'insulted' the way she talked, dressed

Aaliya claims she and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been living separately since the past four years

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent shockwaves down the world after she came forth leveling startling allegations against him and filing for a divorce.

Since the news first broke out, Aaliya has been stepping forward to unveil some shocking details about the actor and how their marriage hit the rocks due to his abusive behavior.

As per Times of India, Aaliya claims the two have been living separately since the past four years and the actor has since been only making excuses whenever she asked him to visit their children.

“I have not told anything to the kids, though they are upset and keep asking me ‘papa kahan hai?’, ‘kahan shoot kar rahe hai?’ I keep telling them that he is shooting in New York, US but then for how many years should I do that?” she said.

“Despite him being at his office in Mumbai, he never comes and when I tell him to visit the kids, he is like I am busy, have people to meet. So I am forced to tell the kids that papa is busy with shoot,” she added.

She also recalled an incident where she was left feeling humiliated by her husband at their house while a few guests were visiting including actor Manoj Bajpayee.

“A few celebrities have visited my house like Manoj Bajpayee. At that time also I was being humiliated by Nawaz. I was cooking for Nawaz and tried to strike a conversation and he was like ‘tumko baat karna nahi aata, tum logon ke samne baat mat kiya karo’, [you don’t know how to talk, you shouldn’t be talking in front of people] these were his words.”

“Even when he was going to meet the press and if I were to reach there coincidentally, then he would avoid me. I never got the respect that a wife deserves, never in front of others, never in person. From a rickshawala to a superstar – everyone respects their wife,” she said.

“I have been suffering this since years, one shouldn’t be insulted so much that the person starts feeling suffocated. All the time you are being made to realize that you are nothing, don’t know how to speak, to stand, no dressing sense, till what point can a person take all that?”

“There was a point when I had lost all my confidence. I wondered if I would be able to do anything, I would fumble during conversations,” she added.

Aaliya filed for a divorce earlier this month following a ten-year period of their marriage. Apart from Nawazuddin, Aaliya has also leveled allegations on his brother Shamas of physical and emotional abuse.