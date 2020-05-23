Shah Rukh Khan leads Bollywood in praying for the scores affected by Cyclone Amphan

Shah Rukh Khan turned to his social media to send out love and prayers to all those affected

Bollywood stars have come forth expressing their sorrow over the devastating loss and destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan.

Shah Rukh Khan turned to his social media to send out love and prayers to all those affected in the states of West Bengal by the natural calamity in already-stressful times.

“My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again,” he tweeted.

Earlier, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also expressed his regret over the catastrophe as he condoled the loss of lives that the cyclone caused.

“Devastated seeing the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan.. Praying for the safety of all the people who have been affected in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh! My sincere condolences to the families of the people who have lost their lives,” he said on Twitter.

Abhishek Bachchan also turned to his social media handle saying: “Thoughts and prayers are with all our country persons in Eastern India. Be strong! #CycloneAmphan.”

Kangana Ranaut’s team tweeted on her behalf: “It’s heartbreaking to see devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan. Prayers and thoughts for everyone affected by it. These difficult times shall too pass soon. #KanganaRanaut and team #prayforwestbengal.”