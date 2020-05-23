Anil Kapoor ‘deeply saddened’ over plane crash in Karachi

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has offered heartfelt condolences to all the families of the victims of plane crash in Pakistan.



The Malang actor turned to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi.”

“My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured.”

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Friday. At least 98 people were aboard the plane, including 85 passengers.

