close
Sat May 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 23, 2020

PIA plane crash: Outpouring of condelences by Bollywood celebrities

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, May 23, 2020
PIA plane crash: Outpouring of condelences by Bollywood celebrities

Eminent Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher expressed immense sorrow over loss of lives after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crashed in Karachi on Friday.

Turning to Twitter to send condolences to the passengers and their families affected by the incident, Anil Kapoor said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured." 

Meanwhile, veteran actor Anupam Kher stated that he stands in solidarity with the deceased and the ones injured in the crash.

"Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured," he tweeted. 

On Friday, a PIA passenger plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport less than a minute before landing.

It is estimated that at least 98 people were aboard the plane, including 85 passengers.

Latest News

More From Bollywood