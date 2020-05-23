PIA plane crash: Outpouring of condelences by Bollywood celebrities

Eminent Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher expressed immense sorrow over loss of lives after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft crashed in Karachi on Friday.

Turning to Twitter to send condolences to the passengers and their families affected by the incident, Anil Kapoor said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured."

Meanwhile, veteran actor Anupam Kher stated that he stands in solidarity with the deceased and the ones injured in the crash.

"Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured," he tweeted.

On Friday, a PIA passenger plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport less than a minute before landing.

It is estimated that at least 98 people were aboard the plane, including 85 passengers.