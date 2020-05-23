Nawazuddin Siddiqui divorce row: Wife levels fresh allegations on actor's brothers

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui levelled fresh series of allegations on the actor's family, in particular his brothers, stating that they used to spy on her.

In an interview, Aaliya said that she and Nawaz had been living apart for the past four to five years.

She further added that the Badlapur actor never spent time with her and kids, and his rude behaviour had left her mentally disturbed, as well as her self-esteem badly shattered.



Now, the budding film producer has accused Nawaz's brothers of spying on her, in order to monitor her activities.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not responded to the allegations publicly, and to the legal notice shared with him on email and WhatsApp by Aaliya's team of lawyers.

Aaliya had earlier alleged that the actor's brother Shamas had become physically violent with her on various occasions.