Boxer Amir Khan ‘heartbroken’ over loss of lives in plane crash in Pakistan

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is heartbroken over the loss of lives in a plane crash in Pakistan.



Sharing a Pakistani flag on Instagram, the former world champion wrote, “Heartbroken by the loss of lives in a plane crash in Pakistan.”

“My prayers and deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. #PiaCrash,” Amir further wrote.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Friday less than a minute before landing. It is estimated that at least 98 people were aboard the plane, including 85 passengers.



Earlier, Amir Khan had announced to donate Rs40 million to Pakistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Khan also offered his Islamabad boxing academy as a quarantine center for the coronavirus patients.