Actress Lori Loughlin pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband on Friday appeared before a court via a video call in connection with the US college admissions scandal.

Local media reported that the couple pleaded guilty to participating in a vast fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California.



Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, appeared before a federal judge in Boston through a Zoom videoconference to enter their pleas under agreements calling for them to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively.



They pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. But U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he would hold off on deciding whether to accept or reject their plea deals, which restrict his ability to impose different sentences.

