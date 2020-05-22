J.K Rowling surprises fans with details surrounding Harry Potter’s origin. Photo: BBC

Ever since the first book was published, Harry Potter incurred a cult following. For a long time however, many were unaware of the book’s initial concept and how it came to the writer. Many believed it came in a coffee shop named Elephant House in Edinburgh. However; J.K Rolling recently spilled the beans and candidly revealed what actually conspired.

During an interview with CNN, she admitted that the creation of Hogwarts in particular came to her "by beautiful places I saw or visited because it's so far from the truth.” Even the game Quiditch was born on a starry night out in the Bourneville Hotel in Manchester.

However, she did provide clarity to the coffee shop claim, stating that a fan had actually tweeted the picture from the bookstore in Porto, Portugal and that indirectly inspired the Wizarding School.

She was quoted saying, "I sometimes hear Hogwarts was based on one or other of Edinburgh's schools, but that's 100% false, too. Hogwarts was created long before I clapped eyes on any of them! I did finish Hallows in the Balmoral, though, and I can't lie, I'd rate it a smidge higher than the Bournville