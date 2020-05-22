Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still very much in love’ after difficult times. Photo: Insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time spent with the royal family was followed by relentless media centered bullying yet, according to sources, the couple is stronger now than ever.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl admitted that the couple are "still very much in love” adding further, that although, "So much has happened for Meghan and Harry, but I'm told by a source very close to them that all of the experiences, the challenges, the obstacles of 2019 and 2020, have really made them even closer."

The insider also claimed that during their time in quarantine, Harry and Meghan are self “reflecting” after a rather hard year. "One of the things I was told by a friend of the couple's is that they actually are enjoying the slightly slower pace.”

"They are busy and they are doing quite a lot behind the scenes, but you know, this is a couple that tends to operate 100 miles per hour. I think they're enjoying the lockdown and the fact that they've been able to take a bit of a breather."

"They've always been a great team and a partnership and you've seen that when you're with them," Nicholl added. "I think looking back on what's clearly been a challenging and a testing year, the one thing that just hasn't faltered is their commitment to each other and their love for one another. They've done this together as a couple and I think it's important to remember that."