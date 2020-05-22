Lady Gaga reveals the real reason why she was ashamed to befriend Ariana Grande. Photo: RFI

Lady Gaga recently spoke rather candidly about her friendship with Ariana Grande and admitted why it actually took her that long to become friends.

With the music industry being so interwoven, it is almost a guarantee that artists would cross each other’s paths. However during an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Beats 1, there was a lot of internal conflict in play in Lady Gaga’s head and as a result of that she was unable to make friends with Ariana.

One of the biggest reasons why she shied away from striking up a friendship was because she felt she might be a bad influence on the young star.

"She was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me," the singer admitted. "And I was too ashamed to hang out with her, because I didn't want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful."

But in the eyes of Ariana, Gaga was actually someone who had a "really hard life testing stuff” but, "eventually she called me on my s--t. She was, 'You're hiding.' And I was like, 'I am hiding. I'm totally hiding.' And then this friendship blossomed."

When it comes to working through her feelings, Gaga told Zane that working her feelings into her lyrics is what helps her "work through the pain.”

"It's compounded all of my feelings about life, feelings about the world, feelings about the industry, what I had to compromise and go through to get to where I am. And I had to put it there. And when I was able to finally celebrate it, I said, You know what? I'm not nothing without a steady hand. I'm not nothing unless I know I can. I'm still something if I don't got a man, I'm a free woman'.”