Arjun Kapoor admits to the devastating impact brought on after his mother’s death

Arjun Kapoor admits to the devastating impact brought on after the his mother’s death. Photo: Times of India

Arjun Kapoor suffered a tremendous loss before the release of his film Ishaqzaade. This occurred after his mother lost her battle to cancer in 2012.

Time and time again Arjun has taken to Instagram and other social media platforms to share unseen pictures of his mother, and just recently, he penned a heartfelt note on the event of mother’s day.

Through a video, the actor expressed the true value of mothers and urged fans to give their mothers a hug if they value them.

However, he also touched on the topic of her loss during a recent interview with Pinkvilla. The actor admitted that even now he is still grappling to come to terms with her loss, in particular on the hard days when he comes back after a hectic day and there is no one present to hear his stories.

Arjun was quoted saying, “So every day I go out make people happy, make myself happy, work, act in movie, celebrate being a star and there’s love and selfies, mazza aa raha hai, shooting kar rahe ho, your living the dream job. And then when you come back home, and I can’t tell her what I did. So it just feels like incomplete. Whatever I do in my life, that void will stay forever.”