Sona Mohapatra spills the beans on her upcoming art centered musical collaboration. Photo: India Today

Sona Mohapatra just recently admitted to an upcoming collaboration and fans are frantically awaiting the details. The star recently elaborated upon the upcoming endeavour and said that it is in collaboration with the artist Asit Patnaik.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Sona stated, “I have been waiting for years to do a musical collaboration with art.” Her music video will feature paintings directly inspired of Odisha-born and critically acclaimed artist Asit Kumar Patnaik based in Delhi.

Although this concept is already a reality in Hollywood, Bollywood still has a ways to go in that regard. With the work of Coldplay's Viva la vida inspired by Eugene Delacroix and Rihanna's Rudeboy inspired by the Keith Haring’s pieces out to admire, the duo plan to breathe life into his untapped market.

"I connect deeply with Asit's work. His art holds a place of pride on my walls," Sona excitedly admits that only a “few know that I have been an art student” and with news that this project is set to release during the pandemic, Sona is increasingly excited for "art galleries like Moma and the MET in New York are showcasing their work online for free to spread the joy, and healing that comes with art."