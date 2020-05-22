Alaya F on criticism and its impact on improving her as an actor. Photo: Instagram

Alaya F is Bollywood's most dazzling actress. With her short time in the industry, her portrayal of a rather unconventional role in Jaawani Jaaneman was beautifully crafted.

During a recent Instagram live Alaya spoke about the impact of criticism on her acting and how it constantly motivates her to do better.

During the live, the actress was quoted saying, "I get motivated by criticism and by praise the main thing is to learn from it and not let it let you down and that's what I aspire to do".

Alaya is aware that with any craft, the most important thing for the person to take the time to sharpen their skills and the best possible aid they can find is criticism left by fans and critics alike. Criticism is one of the easiest ways for someone to enhance their skills.

During her time in lockdown, Alaya is also utilizing every waking moment to keep herself preoccupied. From reading to art, movies and even workouts, it appears she has her entire day mapped out with fun and productive activities.







