Rani Mukerji reminisces upon Yuva’s release over 16 years ago. Photo: Forbes India

Rani Mukerji graced the silver screen for the first time with with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat but with hit after hit following her debut, she ended up soaring the heights of fame early on.

One of her most memorable films was Mani Ratnam’s classic Yuva. With her feisty yet venerable performance she won the hearts of both audiences and critics in one fell swoop.

Remembering her experiences on set, Rani recently shared a memory from the production taking a trip down memory lane.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, she stated, "One of my favourite songs from the film is Kabhi Neem Neem, Kabhi Shahad Shahad and it’s still one of my favourite songs till date! Just the way Madhushree sang it, just the way A.R. Rahman composed it and of course the way Brinda the choreographer and Mani Ratnam sir picturised the song and Ravi K shot it, was just magical.”

“I distinctly remember, one of my all-time favourite actors, Shammiji calling me and telling me about the Kabhi Neem Neem song! He told me how much he loved my performance especially the part where I am sitting on the chair and I am reacting to Abhishek’s dance."

She went on to add, “I was very close to him and I have always been a huge fan of his work, especially his songs, and hence for him to call me and compliment me for the song was even more special and meant a lot to me!”

Rani also touched upon Mani’s directing style, stating, “I have very fond memories as it was my first film under the direction of Mani sir. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him. His way of interacting with actors, I thought was really, really unique. I think working with a director like Mani Sir has helped me better my skills."