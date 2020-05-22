Karan Johar confirms Ranbir Kapoor turned Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist in lockdown

Karan Johar confirms Rabir Kapoor turned Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist in lockdown

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor turned into ladylove Alia Bhatt’s hairstylist amid the coronavirus lockdown.



The Bollywood film director revealed this during a live session on Instagram with his mother and children by his side.

He also disclosed that Alia is spending quality time with her beau Ranbir amid the lockdown.

Recently, Alia Bhatt flaunted her new hairstyle in a mirror selfie from the gym and confirmed that she cut her hair at home.

“Yes I cut my hair AT HOME - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop,” she added.

Sporting a yellow top and blue tights, Alia further said, “60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push-ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge.”

Shortly after the actress shared the endearing post, fans wonder if Ranbir Kapoor is the 'multitalented loved one' who gave the ladylove new and amazing hairstyle during lockdown?