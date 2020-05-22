Ayushmann Khurrana dubs Amitabh Bachchan as 'greatest actor of the century'

Ayushmann Khurrana has come forth lauding his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Amitabh Bachchan in a heartfelt post he uploaded recently.

Penning the letter in Hindi, Ayushmann has deemed Amitabh as the greatest actor of the century.

He also shared a picture of himself with the megastar alongside the note.

The actor then mentioned hilariously that he would have never dared to give that ‘I don’t care’ type expression if Amitabh would not have sat beside him in a disguised role.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Gulabo Sitabo could not release in cinemas worlwide.

The makers of the film thus decided to release it on a popular streaming platform on June 12, 2020.

The comedy-drama has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri.