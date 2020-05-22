Irrfan Khan's son shares actor's heartwarming memory around little schoolkids

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 after a harrowing battle with colon infection for two years.

As the actor continues to live in the hearts of his fans forever, his son Babil took to Instagram to share a heartwarming memory of his father.

Uploading a picture of when the Piku actor met a bunch of schoolkids who had come to catch a glimpse of the superstar at his farmhouse, Babil wrote, "I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet.”

In the throwback picture, Irrfan can be seen clad in casual attire with a cap and a pair of sunglasses, showcasing him meeting and greeting little children from a neighborhood school.



Irrfan's son Babil often treats fans to the unseen pictures of the actor, leaving them teary-eyed.