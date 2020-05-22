Ananya Panday becomes first person to send birthday greetings to Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are childhood pals and their friendship has stood firm against the test of time.

Taking to Instagram on Suhana's 20th birthday, Ananya showered immense love on her best friend, in a heartfelt post wherein the duo can be seen in a tight embrace.

Sending out birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan's only daughter, Ananya wrote, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue. but u will be my little baby forever."

As it turns out, Ananya became the first person to send birthday greetings to Suhana with her love-filled post.

