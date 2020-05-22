close
Fri May 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
May 22, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor confirms another two of her house workers have contracted coronavirus

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, May 22, 2020
Janhvi Kapoor confirms another two of her house workers have contracted coronavirus

Two more staff members at Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's house tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

It was earlier reported that a domestic worker employed at the Kapoor residence was diagnosed with the disease, after which both Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor came forth confirming the same.

With two new cases at the house, the total number is three, including the first positive case, that of Charan Sahu.

Addressing the matter, Boney Kapoor in his statement said, “Myself, my children (Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor) and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started."

He added, "We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

Latest News

More From Bollywood