Janhvi Kapoor confirms another two of her house workers have contracted coronavirus

Two more staff members at Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's house tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

It was earlier reported that a domestic worker employed at the Kapoor residence was diagnosed with the disease, after which both Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor came forth confirming the same.

With two new cases at the house, the total number is three, including the first positive case, that of Charan Sahu.

Addressing the matter, Boney Kapoor in his statement said, “Myself, my children (Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor) and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started."

He added, "We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”