Amanda Holden looks stunning in adorable throwback photo

Amanda Holden looked gorgeous as she shared an adorable throwback picture of herself in a red and gold Roman gown.
The 'Britain's Got Talent' judge has been keeping her followers entertained during lockdown with her humorous Instagram snaps.
The 49-year-old shared a stunning photo of herself in a Roman-style red gown. She filmed the beautiful look for comedy series 'Plebs'.
She was radiant as ever in the snap as she donned the sleeveless gown with a gold belt and matching straps.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the presenter also shared a photo of herself alongside Tracy-Ann Oberman who also sported a Roman outfit.
It comes soon after Amanda recently revealed she had been bitten on the cleavage by a bug while live on the air on Heart radio.
She shared a video of herself on Instagram, rooting around in her top as she investigated what had happened.