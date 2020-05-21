Meghan Markle wants Victoria Beckham to move to LA

Days after moving to Los Angeles, Meghan Markle has advised Victoria Beckham to leave the UK and settle in LA.

The Duchess urged her friend to move to Los Angeles after the latter faced "unfair" backlash over her now-reversed decision to furlough 33 staff at fashion her label.

The report comes days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired Beckham's former Hollywood aide, Rebecca Mostow, who now runs their day-to-day life.

It said Meghan has been quietly encouraging Victoria to move to LA with her family after facing criticism from the British public.

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham became friends after being introduced by Prince Harry in 2016.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry recently moved to Los Angeles after stepping down from their royal roles.