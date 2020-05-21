Disrespectful remarks on Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan land Kamaal R Khan in trouble

Indian film critic Kamaal R Khan has landed in hot water after making derogatory remarks about late Bollywood legends Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by Yuva Sena’s core committee member Rahul Kanal, against Khan for making demeaning comments about the late veteran actors.

The critic had reportedly made an insensitive comment on April 30 to announce Rishi’s hospitalization, saying he must recover as wine shops will open soon.

Prior to that he had also made another objectionable tweet against Irrfan Khan.

A senior police official was quoted as saying: “We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC.”

Rishi Kapoor had passed away on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia while Irrfan Khan had breathed his last a day prior, after suffering from a colon infection.