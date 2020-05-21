Punjab extends timings of markets, shopping malls till 10pm for Eid

The News/Files

Punjab Commerce Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday announced the extension of working hours of shopping malls and markets from 5pm to 10pm till Eid-ul-Fitr.

"With shopping malls, the local markets and shops will also remain open on account of the upcoming festival of Eid," the minister noted.



Besides markets and shopping malls, the provincial government has also announced to open the shrines across the province from tomorrow [Friday], however, the extension of hours is not applicable for shrines.



'Transport services to resume in Punjab'

Earlier in the day, the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation and the Punjab government reached an agreement on resumption of services in the province.

The talks between the transport federation and the government were held at Transport House Lahore and attended by Aslam, Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khichi and secretary transport.

The transport federation was represented by Ahmed Shehzad, Asmatullah Niazi and Malik Nadeem.

According to the revised SOPs agreed upon between the transporters and the government, the latter has given permission for one passenger per seat for those buses running on GT Road after a 20% fare discount.