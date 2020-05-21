Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's father Thomas may never meet

It is unlikely that Harry would want to work on building ties with Meghan's estranged father Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle often ends up making headlines with daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry but despite that, there is little chance of him meeting his royal son-in-law.

While Harry shares a great equation with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, it is unlikely that his absent relationship with his father-in-law will change in the future.

Thomas Markle had earlier told Daily Mail that he still hasn’t met his grandson Archie after previously being irked about Harry not seeking his permission to marry Meghan.

“I’ve still never met my son-in-law. Why couldn’t Prince Harry have got on a plane and flown to see me ask for her hand? He obviously has no problem getting on private jets,” he told the Mail on Sunday.

“I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn’t that what any grandfather would want? I’d love to know if he’s got the famous Markle nose,” he disclosed to Daily Mail.

As their differences stand firm, it is unlikely that the Duke of Sussex would want to work on building ties with Meghan's estranged father.