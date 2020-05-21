Sanjay Dutt opens up on his daily schedule amid COVID-19

Sanjay Dutt spills the beans on his daily schedule amid COVID-19.

Sanjay Dutt is of the opinion that this quarantine is the perfect time for anyone to invest within themselves and their health. The actor also revealed that for his own health, he is currently making changes to his workout routine.

According to a report by IANS, he said: "I have been going through a multitude of scripts. The lockdown has led to many date changes and, films that were to go on floors now have been pushed. There are some projects in the process. I have some very exciting scripts and I am enjoying reading them all, but I will be able to talk about them only once there is more clarity on dates and schedules."

During this time he is also tapping into his artistic side a bit more, "When we are on the sets, we constantly keep on working and I feel that some days, the body needs rest in order to be fully productive. So, I feel this is the perfect time to invest in self-growth as well as relax.”

During the course of the video he also touched base on his kids and how they have been focusing on school in Dubai. “I keep in touch with my kids virtually as it makes me happy to see them, and gives me rejuvenation to get on with my day. I keep in touch with my artistic side by preparing for my characters and doing physical activities that require me to look a certain way for some of my roles.”