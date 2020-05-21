Anushka Sharma sent legal notice for insensitive casteist slur in ‘Paatal Lok’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharrma has trouble knocking on her door after she was sent a legal notice following the release of her Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok.

The notice was sent by Viren Dri Gurung, a member of the lawyers Guild over a perceived casteist slur on the show.

The Quint citing the legal notice revealed that as per Gurung, the slur was derogatory towards the Nepali community.

“There is a clip wherein during an interrogation a lady police officer uses a casteist slur on a Nepali character. There wouldn’t have been any problem had only ‘Nepali’ been used. But the word that follows it is unacceptable. Since Anushka Sharma is one of the producers of the show, we have served her a notice,” he said.

The slur was used in the series against a woman who’s name suggest she was a member of the Khasi community of Meghalaya.

This comes as the second instance of the series being deemed insensitive as earlier an organization representing Gorkhas had claimed that there was a scene in Paatal Lok that comprised of sexual slurs aiming at the community while also stereotyping the Northeastern people.

"Nepali is one of the 22 scheduled languages and there are 10.5 million people in India who speak Nepali as the common tongue. The Gorkha community is the largest Nepali speaking community and this is a direct insult to the community,” said the Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh.