Jacqueline Fernandez on her state of mind amid the harrowing pandemic

Jacqueline Fernandez spills the beans on her state of mind amid the harrowing pandemic. Photo: Instagram

COVID-19 has continued to segregate many families in its wake and Jacqueline Fernandez has been toughing it out on her own own ever since she returned from Salman Khan’s farmhouse.

During such times of crisis, maintaining a positive frame of mind and overall mental health has become her priority.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Jacqueline was quoted saying, "My current state of mind right now is actually really positive. I feel we are sitting in such a unique time in the world. It's always just about trying to make the most out of things and stay positive, and for me right now I see this time as something where you can really internalise."

In regards to working on her own self, she admits, "I think you know work on just becoming a better person and work on your qualities and work on your ethics and your character, all of that kind of stuff because you have now so much time to meditate on it and reflect on it."

Before signing off the actor elaborated the importance of following the correct mental path, "So my current state of mind right now is just, okay, where do I need to improve in life? I used to be so busy where these were the things I didn't even look at like didn't pay enough attention to. Now that I do have that time, what are the things I actually want to improve in myself and I am not talking about externally like skills but like internally? My state of mind is just self-reflection and positivity."