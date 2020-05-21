Farhan Akhtar slammed by netizens for flaunting his charity on social media

Farhan Akhtar made a generous donation of PPE kits to a local hospital in Mumbai.

However, his donation fell prey to immense criticism by netizens who slammed him for flaunting his charity.

The actor had tweeted a couple of photos where cartons were seen piled up inside a room. Every carton had a label that read, "These PPE kits made possible by fans of FARHAN AKHTAR CAMA HOSPITAL."

He had captioned the photo, "Happy to share that our consignment of PPE kits leaves for the Cama Hospital, Mumbai. Lots of love & gratitude to all who contributed. This will help keeping our medics at the frontline safe! Jai Hind."

Internet users were quick to ask Akhtar why his 'charity is not faceless.'

"Why have your name pasted in BOLD letters! Shouldn't help be faceless?" a Twitter user wrote.

Replying to the comment, Farhan said, "It's so that the manufacturer knows whose order it is and therefore, where to send it. Nothing more. Please contribute if you can. Love."

However, much of the fans did not seem convinced by the actor as they continued to blast him.

"If you guys are really doing it, then is it necessary to make a show for media? Can't we do humanity without taking pictures or making our ego satisfied," wrote another user.