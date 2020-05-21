Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas breaks silence on Aaliya's physical assault accusations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, revealed she has filed for divorce from the actor, after nearly ten years of marriage.

The budding film producer, in her legal statement, said that she wishes to end her marriage, after suffering from a massive blow to her self-esteem at the hands of the actor and his family.

“There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious. The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair," she had said earlier.



She also stated that Nawaz's brother Shamas played a huge part in destroying her marriage and had physically tortured her.

In one of her interviews, Aaliya claimed that Shamas was physically violent with her. “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me,” she was quoted as saying.



Responding to Aaliya's claims, Shamas has come forth clearing the air on his part regarding the matter.

In his recent conversation with Zee News, Shamas said that while he is unaware about the proceedings, he came to know about the legal notice through media only.

He refrained to say anything further as the matter is sub judice for now.