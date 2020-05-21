New Marvel movie in the works as Sony hires S.J. Clarkson to direct upcoming adventure

Renowned director S.J. Clarkson has been tapped to develop a female-led comic book movie for Sony based on the studio’s universe of Marvel characters.



The studio has reportedly brought director S.J. Clarkson on board to helm their next 'Spider-Man' adjacent film. This will be Sony’s first movie led by a female Marvel character.

The identity of the film’s central character is unconfirmed. A movie featuring Spider-Man’s clairvoyant ally was in the works first made the rounds back in September.

Morbius writer Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama were supposed to be tackling the screenplay.

Clarkson isn’t a stranger to the Marvel Universe, having helmed episodes of Netflix’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders. She was also the original choice to direct Star Trek 4 for Paramount, but she departed the sequel last year and was replaced by Noah Hawley. Additionally, Clarkson directed the pilot episode for an unaired Game of Thrones prequel series led by Naomi Watts.

