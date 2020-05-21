Gigi Hadid was already pregnant while dazzling the world during Fashion Month

Gigi Hadid shocked the world after revealing recently that she was 'a few months pregnant' while strutting down the ramp during the Fashion Month.

Sharing the information during a Maybelline Instagram Live session, Hadid said that she was already expecting while walking down the runways in February 2020.

During the chat, the supermodel was discussing the round shape of her face, dismissing accusations that she had gotten fillers done.

At the time the accusations were doing the rounds, she said, Hadid was walking runways in Paris, Milan, London and New York, and was a 'few months preggo.'

The news of Hadid's pregnancy with boyfriend Zayn Malik took the world by storm, when TMZ reported that the couple is expecting their first child.

Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid was the first to confirm the news, after which the 25-year-old model took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to affirm the reports herself.

"Obviously, you know, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support, so thank you," she had said.