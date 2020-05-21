Here's what Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gifted one another on second anniversary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gifted each other unique and heartfelt presents on their second wedding anniversary.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rang in the occassion with a couple of extra-special and thoughtful gifts.

"Meghan designed Harry’s card, and handwrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves," it added.



The couple wanted to spend the momentous occassion in a simple and intimate manner, specially after they moved to Los Angeles, in a bid to start an independent life.

“The most important thing to them was that they got to enjoy each other’s company without any interruption from the outside world,” the insider added.

The former royals are living in Tyler Perry's multi-million dollar mansion in the Beverly Ridge Estate.

“They’re very content and happy to finally be all settled in,” a source previously told the outlet of the former royal couple. “And of course, Meghan feels more at home too and she’s really starting to feel like herself again.”