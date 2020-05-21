Hagen Mills dead at 29 in alleged murder-suicide

Hagen Mills, best known for his acting in the pilot of 'Baskets', died in an attempted murder-suicide on Tuesday. He was 29.

The actor was discovered by police when officers responded to reports of a shooting in Mayfield.

Initial investigation has revealed that Mills had held his four-year-old daughter with Erica Price and Price’s mother at her home. Upon Erica Price’s arrival, Mills shot her multiple times, wounding her before turning the gun on himself. Price was able to run out of the home and call 911, according to reports.

Police was reported to have said, Price suffered "gunshot wounds to her arm and chest." She is in stable condition after being treated at a hospital. Her mother and daughter were not physically harmed.

The actor was born and raised in Kentucky before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Mills began acting in short films in 2011. In 2013, he appeared in the television movie 'Bonnie & Clyde: Justified'.



