COVID-19 pandemic takes lives of over 1,000 people in Pakistan

commuter wears a face mask on a street in Karachi on February 28, 2020. — Photo by Asif Hassan/AFP/Files

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll on Wednesday surpassed the 1,000 mark while the number of infections in the country crossed 47,000.

According to data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which has maintained a dashboard of COVID-19 cases worldwide, Pakistan is listed at 19 in terms of the number of people infected, out of a total of 188 countries and regions.

As per the dashboard, the United States is the most affected country in the world, with 1,529,785 cases, followed by Russia, Brazil and the United Kingdom. India ranks 11th, after crossing over 100,000 cases this week.

In terms of fatalities, Pakistan has the 25th most number of deaths related to coronavirus in the world. According to the latest data, 1,009 people have lost their lives due to the disease in Pakistan.



Within the country, Sindh leads the tally with 18,964 COVID-19 cases followed by Punjab where 16,685 people have been infected with the virus.

At least 6,815 cases have so far been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,885 in Balochistan, 1,138 in Islamabad, 556 in Gilgit Baltistan and 133 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan reported the first case for COVID-19 on February 26 in Karachi when a young man tested positive after returning from Iran — one of the world's worst-hit countries.



The number of COVID-19 cases has witnessed a spike in the past few days as the government has eased lockdown restrictions.