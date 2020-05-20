Mohit Raina believes Indians will ‘bounce back’ from economic decline. Photo: Telegraph India

As a result of the growing threat of the pandemic, many Bollywood stars including Mohit Raina believe the only way to deal with the negativity currently engulfing the planet is by showcasing love and respect towards fellow citizens.

The actor claims, “We Indians are very hardworking people. Give us any kind of situation and we’ll bounce back. We take everything in our stride.”

Mohit Raina holds a firm belief towards the power of karma, during an interview with Hindustan Times, he claims that although it may take some time, the economy is sure to revive. “but once we start working and once the vaccine is out, we’ll be ready to work double and triple shifts to make things better.”

During the course of the conversation, he urged fans to maintain “positivity” during these times and called for self-restraint in dealing with the current crisis.

“Let’s be patient, be grateful for what we have, and prepare for the coming times. I believe in finding hope and happiness in everything that I do, as it can help us transcend all boundaries.”

He also touched base on his experiences in quarantine, claiming, “My mother stays with me, and I’m getting to spend a lot of time with her. We watch films and web series, and we talk and play cards. I feel bad I couldn’t celebrate her 70th birthday, in March, the way I wanted to,” says the actor, who is also utilising the break to learn guitar and keyboard, and is hopeful of “sharing a musical piece soon."