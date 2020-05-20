Kangana Ranaut reveals the true meaning behind her recent poem

Kangana Ranaut reveals the true meaning behind her poetry aasmaan. Photo: Humor Nation

Kangana Ranaut recently released a video featuring her most recent poetry attempt and left fans in awe over her skill and talent.

With lockdown forcing her to slowdown her hectic schedule, the actor is spending her time working on her hobbies and other talents. During a recent chat Kangana opened up about what led her to write the poem and revealed her inspiration.

During a chat with Bombay Times, Kangana claimed that she has been writing poetry for over 15 years and the main message behind her most recent creation is to help fans through these difficult times.

“I wrote this poem a few days ago and shared it because I feel it is relevant to the times we are in. On the surface, it’s about love, but deep within, it’s about perceptions.”

She also shared the real reason behind why she chose to shoot the video and record herself reciting its mellifluous words.

“A lot of people speak, write and understand Hindi, but people in some parts of the country, who understand the language, don’t necessarily speak, read or write it. So, I decided to recite the verses I had written. Also, I was missing the atmosphere of a shoot."