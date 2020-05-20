Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari is coronavirus-free now

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari has tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday, making a recovery from the disease.

The PA deputy speaker said that he has completed the time period for self-isolation and now shifted to his home.

“I am grateful to Allah as my coronavirus test came negative,” said Mazari.

The deputy speaker had tested positive for the virus on May 10.

In a video message, Mazari said that he was keeping himself isolated and taking all safety measures.

He asked everyone to pray for him and said he was not experiencing any symptoms.

The deputy speaker said that he had first tested negative on April 28. A week later, he tested positive for the virus.

Mazari also became a part of the list of government representatives who suffered from the disease.

Earlier today, PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza passed away after contracting coronavirus at Mayo Hospital Lahore.

According to Mayo Hospital CEO Dr Asad Aslam, Raza had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

Previously, many politicians including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for coronavirus after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.