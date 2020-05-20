Reese Witherspoon to return for 'Legally Blonde 3' written by Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor

Reese Witherspoon shared a side-by-side photo of her as Elle Woods and Mindy Kaling copying her

Elle Woods fans have some great news in store for them as Legally Blonde 3 has officially been kicked off with writers Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor co-writing the script.

Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her iconic role of the Harvard grad from the franchise and the actor couldn’t be more excited over the news.

"Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is #ElleWoodsApproved!” wrote The Morning Show actor on Instagram.

Along with the exciting news, Witherspoon shared a side-by-side photo of her as Elle and Kaling copying her in another shot.

The Never Have I Ever creator will be co-writing the rom-com sequel with Emmy Award-winning writer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Daily Show and Parks and Recreation, Dan Goor.

Kaling also announced the project on her Instagram as she wrote: "Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

Witherspoon had opened up about the third instalment back in June 2018, saying: "We’re definitely talking about it. I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s sort of a good idea. Things have changed, but not that much has changed! I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!"