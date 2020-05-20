PM Imran to discuss measures against virus with world leaders at WEF session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the session of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday via video link to discuss ways and measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak that has wracked the world.

The prime minister will begin his address at 8:30pm local time.

In the session, world leaders will participate and discuss measures taken to stem the spread of the deadly pandemic.

PM Imran will also apprise the world community about the measures put in place by the government to battle the disease.

A day ago, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the premier will discuss pertinent issues during his address to the world leaders.

FM Qureshi said the premier will apprise the international community of Pakistan's viewpoint on coronavirus pandemic, situation in India-occupied Kashmir, and his debt relief proposal for debilitated economies of the world.

'18th most-affected country'



Pakistan is also the 18th most-affected country from the deadly coronavirus across the world as the number of COVID-19 cases surged past 45,000.

According to data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which has maintained a dashboard of COVID-19 cases worldwide, Pakistan is listed at 19 in terms of the number of people infected, out of a total of 188 countries.



To date, the country has recorded 45,002 COVID-19 cases and 969 deaths.