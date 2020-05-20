Sonakshi Sinha sends love to those away from home during this harrowing time

Sonakshi Sinha opened up about how the lockown has made people realise not to take things for granted

As numerous around the globe world stand in protest of the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus from spreading, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha seems to be in favour of it.

During an interview with IANS, the Dabangg actor opened up about how the lockown has made people realise not to take things for granted.

"I miss my friends but that's really not even an issue if you put things in perspective. I'm okay with the lockdown if it means that we can stop the spread of the virus. It made everyone realise not to take things for granted," she said.

The actor was asked about the challenges she has faced during her time spent being confined at home.

"Nothing. I am fortunate to be at home with my loved ones. When you look around and see people who are away from their homes, families, not being able to feed themselves...those are the challenges. My heart goes out to them and all I want to do is help,” she said.