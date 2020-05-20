Shah Rukh Khan was arrested for threatening a reporter: blast from the past

Shah Rukh Khan has in the past been subjected to numerous linkup rumours with several people

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has been reigning in the industry for quite some time which naturally has come with its drawbacks.

The King of Bollywood has in the past been subjected to numerous linkup rumours with several people.

But despite being one of the most charismatic actors in the industry, SKR is also quite famous for his hot temper, which means fake stories don’t sit quite well with him.

The actor had a massive meltdown nearly two decades ago in 1992 when he locked horns with Cine Blitz magazine.

Back then, the actor had shot a scene opposite Deepa Sahi in the film Maya Memsaab. Regarding that scene, a false, slanderous story had started circulating courtesy of that portal.

The story had left Khan fuming which resulted in him abusing Cine Blitz journalist Keith D’Costa, assuming he was the one behind the piece.

He had also called up the reporter and threatened to beat him up. After getting advised by his editor, Keith filed a complaint with the police asking for protection.

The very next day, the Bollywood star was taken into custody and sent to Bandra Police Station.

Two years later, realizing he was wrong to assume it was Keith who had written the story, SRK extended an olive branch and the two hugged it out.