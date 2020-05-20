Indian TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui's account banned over blatant glorification of acid attacks

Indian TikTok sensation Faizal Siddiqui's account on the video-sharing platform was banned after he blatanly 'glorified' acid attacks in a clip uploaded recently.

The famed TikToker's account was revoked "due to multiple community guidelines violations."

Siddiqui, who boasts a following of 13 million people on the social media app, came under fire after he enacted a scene wherein he throws a liquid on a girl's face for betraying him.

Later, the girl can be seen projecting a disfigured face after the acid attempt mimicked by Siddiqui.

Before throwing the liquid onto the girl's face, he mouths the dialogue, "Tumhe usne chhorr diya jiske liye tumne mujhe chhorra tha? (The guy you left me for, has left you?")



Thousands took to their social media handles to condemn the horrific glorification of acid attacks made on women.

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal took to Instagram, where she shared the video and lashed out at Faizal.







Filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter calling the video depraved.

"What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video - do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this?" she wrote.

Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Hey @TikTok_IN why and how are you allowing this kind of content -which is SO obviously celebrating and promoting aggression and violence against women, and perpetrating false misogynistic stereotypes -to be published & viewed freely on your platform??? #Shame."



