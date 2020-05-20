Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Join Obamas for YouTube graduation ceremony

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more entertainment icons will now join headliners Barack and Michelle Obama in celebrating the class of 2020.

YouTube announced the celebrities will be among those joining “Dear Class of 2020,” punching even more star power into its virtual commencement ceremony for this year’s quarantined graduates.

More than two dozen additional artists, celebrities and influencers will participate in the livestream, set to kick off Saturday, June 6, at 3 p.m.

The event schedule boasts a variety of festivities, featuring commencement speeches from the Obamas; performances by BTS, Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo, Maluma, CNCO, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion; and an “inspirational message” from none other than Queen Bey.

Previously announced participants include Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Malala Yousafzai and Zendaya.