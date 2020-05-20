Boney Kapoor's house staff tests positive for COVID-19: 'Janhvi, Khushi, and I are fine'

Boney Kapoor, on Tuesday, revealed one of his domestic staff members has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 23-year-old person named Charan Sahu who works at Boney's Lokhandwala residence was unwell on Saturday evening, after which he was sent to get some tests done and kept in isolation.

The municipal authorities then took measures to turn Boney's house into a quarantine centre, after Sahu's reports came out positive.

Addressing the matter, Boney Kapoor said, “Myself, my children (Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor) and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started.

"We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us," he added.



The famed film producer has been spending the lockdown period with his daughters Khushi and Janhvi with the latter posting constant updates of the family.