Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by royal family with no greetings on anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their second anniversary, and while the entire world is sending them an abundance of love and blessings, there are some important people who have turned a cold shoulder.

From what it seems, the royal family members have not sent their felicitations or greetings to Harry and Meghan on the momentous occassion, as they often celebrate each other's milestones on social media.

Earlier, Kensington Palace wished baby Archie on his first birthday, however, a dedicated post commemorating Harry and Meghan's second anniversary was nowhere to be seen on its public handles.

The Kensington Royal page, run by Prince William and Kate Middleton, did not wish Harry and Meg on their first anniversary as well. Instead, they posted some pretty precious pictures of the Cambridge children.

However, what is questionable is the fact that the Queen did also not send her greetings to the Sussexes this year, unlike last year, where her official royal account wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary.



"Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle," Queen Elizabeth's post read.



This cold behaviour from the royal family might have stemmed from Harry and Meghan's royal exit that came earlier this year.