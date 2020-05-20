close
Tue May 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 20, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by royal family with no greetings on anniversary

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 20, 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed by royal family with no greetings on anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their second anniversary, and while the entire world is sending them an abundance of love and blessings, there are some important people who have turned a cold shoulder. 

From what it seems, the royal family members have not sent their felicitations or greetings to Harry and Meghan on the momentous occassion, as they often celebrate each other's milestones on social media.

Earlier, Kensington Palace wished baby Archie on his first birthday, however, a dedicated post commemorating Harry and Meghan's second anniversary was nowhere to be seen on its public handles. 

The Kensington Royal page, run by Prince William and Kate Middleton, did not wish Harry and Meg on their first anniversary as well. Instead, they posted some pretty precious pictures of the Cambridge children.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

However, what is questionable is the fact that the Queen did also not send her greetings to the Sussexes this year, unlike last year, where her official royal account wished Harry and Meghan a happy anniversary.

"Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Sussex a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks one year since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle," Queen Elizabeth's post read. 

This cold behaviour from the royal family might have stemmed from Harry and Meghan's royal exit that came earlier this year.

