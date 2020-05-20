Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share glimpse inside second wedding anniversary in LA

It has been two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning royal wedding day and the Duke and Duchess are eyeing a simple, laid-back anniversary at home in Los Angeles this time.

According to E!News, the duo will spend time with themselves, focusing on each other and putting other activities to a pause.

"They are just powering down," a royal insider revealed to the outlet.

"No calls, no Zoom meetings, no work. Just hanging out as a family. Keeping things simple," it added.



This is Harry and Meghan's first anniversary away from the royal family, and the UK, in general, after they decided to move to Los Angeles to lead a more independent and private life.

The former royals have been shouldering their charitable responsibilities in quarantine online and also keeping in touch with family back home.

Last month, Prince William shared that he and wife Kate Middleton have been video-chatting with "all the family" as the royals continue to practice social distancing.



Harry and Meghan tied the knot in front of the world on May 19, 2018 in an ethereal ceremony. Two years on, life has changed drastically for the duo, specially after moving to LA.