Brad Pitt’s surprise message for Missouri State Graduates: 'We're rooting for you'

Hollywood's dashing star Brad Pitt has joined Selena Gomez, Oprah, Barack Obama, and other celebs in sending a message from quarantine to class of 2020 graduates.



The actor filmed a video message for grads of Missouri State University, the city's largest school. Assistant professor Elizabeth King posted a video on social media asking Brad to record an uplifting message to the graduates amid the coronavirus pandemic. He answered the call and shared a heartfelt message for 2020 Grades.

Pitt, in the video message, said:"Hi everyone. Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University. Yeah!! It must be very strange doing this in these trying times but know we're rooting for you. Our money is on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. So, you did it. You made it. Enjoy. Congrats again, and think big."



The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor grew up in Springfield, Missouri, where the university is located. He attended the university in the '80s, although he did not graduate before moving to California to pursue acting. He was two credits shy of finishing his journalism degree.

King had previously tweeted: "I had a wild idea that Brad Pitt would do his hometown a solid & cheer up @MissouriState grads who won't walk this Friday. Haven't heard from anyone I emailed, so here's a video I never thought I'd share. Last shot for my students. Twitter, do your thing."





