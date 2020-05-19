Sindh issues new orders for pillion riding amid coronavirus

A father rides a motorcycle with his two children as a market curfew begins and shops start closing down amid a province-wide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan, April 4, 2020. Geo.tv/Haseem uz Zaman

KARACHI: The Sindh government has given new orders for pillion riding, exempting family members of the same household, women, children, and the elderly from the directives.

The provincial government had placed a ban on pillion riding last month after after a spike in coronavirus cases.

However, in a notification issued Tuesday, it said "there shall be no exception to this order for law enforcement agencies (LEAs), journalists/media persons, co-workers, office staff, etc", the new notification read.

"As per Honourable High Court directions, it is clarified that these restrictions and exemptions are based on rationale for COVID[-19] spread prevention as per inputs / advice of medical experts," it read.

Explaining the decision, the notification said individuals of a family living in the same household were all "exposed similarly to virus living together and there is no extra risk of sitting together of family members of same household".



"In case of media persons, law enforcing agencies personnel, co-workers/officials, they live in different household and their sitting together can cause virus spread from one person to the other", which can then spread it into their whole family, it added.

"Since the persons are in close contact with each other during pillion riding, there is increased likelihood of spread when such different persons sit together," it noted.